Each year, the Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer of the year receives a bouquet of Humble flowers and a personalized gift.

Dodge City Fire Department firefighter and EMT Summer Rhodes, was the 2020 honoree at the “Chocolate Dreams”-themed benefit Feb. 1 at the Boot Hill Casino and Resort Conference Center.

Leading by example, Rhodes chose to share the privilege of her prize with the foster child for whom she advocates.

After all, pizza is a choice prize for any teenager.

Rhodes put in a request for a Valentine’s Day pizza party for all the foster children who live with “her CASA kid.”

About 250 community leaders and civic-minded peers attended the annual fundraising auction emceed by local musician and Dodge City personality Jeff Adams.

Ed Dewey provided auction action with gusto.

For her part, Rhodes was humble and gracious, if a bit nervous, as she took the stage and spoke from the heart in an acceptance speech that was part narrative, part call to action.

The Fort Hays State University student of social work refused to succumb to nerves and miss an opportunity to advocate for all “children worth saving,” as per the CASA motto.

“All my fellow volunteers should be up here because we all do the same thing,” she said. “It feels wrong for me to accept this award alone.”

Rhodes, a world-traveling natural disaster volunteer, said she was already a committed CASA member in training when her sister, April Rhodes, died in December 2015.

“I knew this was a passion of mine,” she said. "But April’s death crushed my world. I lost my inspiration. How can a broken person help someone in need?”

Less than a month later, Kristin Hines, CASA executive director of the 16th Judicial District (which serves Ford, Gray, Meade, Clark, Comanche and Kiowa counties) literally called her to action with a court case involving a certain foster child, Rhodes told the audience.

“Kristin called me Jan. 16 with a case about a little girl who was shy, quiet and reserved and had nobody,” she said. “That’s when I decided my broken attitude was selfish.”

The teenage girl “saved my life so I could move on,” Rhodes said of her personal healing process.

Rhodes has become closer to her CASA kid. She has logged more than 360 volunteer hours and driven 10,000 miles in her pursuit to provide stability for the girl, whom she calls “my inspiration every month.”

Rhodes concluded her speech with her own call to action aimed at the hearts and minds of a crowd that dined on delicacies that included chocolate fondue and skewered chicken kebabs.

“I urge you, make no excuses,” she said. “Bid up, because every dime helps a foster kid.”

Auction items arranged among them included everything a Kansan with chocolate dreams could bid on and win: mouth-watering slabs of red meat, locally handcrafted art pieces of many media and collectible tractors, to name a few.

“Think with your hearts tonight,” Dewey said, as a reminder to those in attendance to be more Rhodes-minded during the live auction.

The dollar amount raised wasn't available as of press time.

For more information about CASA, contact Hines at 620-225-1278 or casadodge@sbcglobal.net or visit www.kansascasa.org.