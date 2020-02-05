Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.53; Corn $3.68; Milo $3.38; Soybeans $8.11
PCP prices: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.82; Milo/cwt. $5.80; Soybeans $8.13
Scoular: Wheat $4.58; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.11
