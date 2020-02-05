Small businesses in Leavenworth County still have about a month to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans.

Small businesses in Leavenworth County still have about a month to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans.

March 3 is the deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by flooding that began March 18, 2019.

Nonfarm businesses in nine Kansas counties, including Leavenworth County, can apply for the loans, according to a news release from SBA.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

“Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact,” Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, said in a news release.

The interest rate is 4% for businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at www.disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 1-800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76155.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the secretary’s declaration.