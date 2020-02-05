A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper being dragged by the driver of a fleeing car fired gunshots that wounded that man Wednesday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The men's names weren't being released. Both were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital, where Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the trooper was treated, then released. Information about the condition of the driver wasn't available.

Authorities said the trooper stopped a red Pontiac G6 for an unspecified traffic violation shortly before 11 a.m. near S.E. 1st and Madison, in an industrial area that sees little vehicle traffic on the northeast fringe of downtown Topeka.

The trooper tried to arrest the driver, who briefly exited his vehicle before resisting arrest and getting back in, Underwood said.

"In an effort to prevent the driver from leaving, the trooper ended up partially inside the Pontiac, and was dragged by the fleeing car," she said. "During the struggle, the trooper fired multiple shots at the subject, who was struck."

The Pontiac came to rest against a utility pole in a grassy area on the northwest corner of S.E. 1st and Madison.

Within minutes of the incident, more than two dozen law enforcement vehicles from the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka Police Department were on the scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter also circled overhead for about 15 minutes.

Yellow crime-scene tape had been extended by 11:20 a.m. across a wide area stretching both north and south of S.E. 1st Street on Madison. The tape also was placed about a half-block east and west of Madison.

Officers investigating the incident could be seen looking into the Pontiac, which came to rest facing east behind the utility pole.

KBI agents and the agency's Crime Scene Response Team responded to the incident.

The KBI was investigating and planned to submit its findings to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office for review, Underwood said.

Further details on circumstances regarding the traffic stop weren't being released.

Wednesday's incident was Topeka's third in less than four years in which a law enforcement officer — while being dragged — shot the driver of a fleeing vehicle.

Jarmane Logan, 35, was fatally shot by a KHP trooper in November 2018 when he tried to drive away from law enforcement officers on a snow-packed North Topeka street, dragging the trooper and a Topeka police officer about a half-block before shots were fired, authorities said.

Dyllon Tucker, 28, was shot and wounded by a Topeka police officer he was dragging in April 2016 as he tried to drive away from the scene where she had stopped him in central Topeka, authorities said.

A jury then convicted Tucker of aggravated kidnapping and criminal restraint. He served prison time, was paroled in January 2019 and is currently being sought for an alleged parole violation, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.