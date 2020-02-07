The chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 is asking county commissioners to take control of the fire district.

Fire District No. 1 provides fire department services to the city of Lansing and the Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Chief Todd Farley’s request to county commissioners comes after recent appointments have created a super majority of Lansing residents on the governing body of Fire District No. 1.

Lansing officials have expressed an intention to withdraw the city from Fire District No. 1 and establish a city fire department.

Lansing officials have announced plans to terminate a 2003 interlocal agreement that was entered into at the time Fire District No. 1 was established.

Lansing officials have argued the assets of Fire District No. 1 should be divided among the parties upon termination of the agreement. But Leavenworth County District Judge David King has ruled termination of the agreement cannot be used to require apportionment of the assets of the fire district.

The Leavenworth County Commission was a party to the 2003 interlocal agreement. Through the interlocal agreement, county commissioners delegated their authority for appointing members to Fire District No. 1’s Board of Trustees. The authority to appoint people to the Board of Trustees was given to a Joint Board of representatives of the Lansing government and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

In 2003, the Joint Board approved a resolution stating the five-member fire district board would be made up of three Lansing residents, one Delaware Township resident and one High Prairie Township resident.

During a Jan. 22 meeting, the Joint Board voted to appoint an additional Lansing resident to the fire district board instead of a Delaware Township resident. These actions were approved by the Joint Board’s Lansing representatives, who make up a majority of the board.

As a result, four of the five members of the Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees are now Lansing residents. The remaining member is from the High Prairie Township.

Farley wrote a letter to the County Commission. In the letter, dated Feb. 4, the fire chief stated he has tried to remain as neutral as possible.

“The legal action has been between the Townships and the City of Lansing,” he wrote.

But Farley expressed concern in the letter that the recent action by the Joint Board will lead to additional legal challenges.

Farley wrote that this creates uncertainty about the leadership of the Board of Trustees. Yet he still has administrative duties that have to be carried out.

Farley wrote that the situation has impacted morale among the firefighters of Fire District No. 1, which include full-time employees, part-time employees and volunteers. The chief wrote that firefighters “are becoming increasingly frustrated.”

Farley also expressed concern that uncertainty surrounding the situation has had an impact on the number of people who are applying for a vacant full-time firefighter position.

“Through this letter of concern, I implore the members of the Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners to step in and take control of this Fire District and instill administrative stability,” Farley wrote in the letter.

The Delaware Township Board also has requested that county commissioners act to reverse the recent appointments made by the Joint Board.

Commissioners plan to discuss Fire District No. 1 next week during a work session.

