If you love chocolate and want to raise money for a local nonprofit organization, the Women’s Community Y Chocolate Event 2020 is the place to be.

The 13th annual Chocolate Event, which will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Heritage Center, will feature a wide variety of chocolate tastings including the ever-popular chocolate fountains.

The Heritage Center is located at 109 Delaware St. in downtown Leavenworth.

The event will feature numerous door prizes, raffles as well as a silent auction.

There will also be a live auction for an autographed photo of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes.

Lisa Schmidt, executive director of the Women’s Community Y, said the minimum bid for the Mahomes photo will be $100.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Women’s Community Y, a nonprofit child development center in Leavenworth.

The Chocolate Event is the principle fundraiser for the agency and provides teachers and staff the amenities they require to assist students, enhance curriculum and maintain the facility.

Last year, the Chocolate Event raised $5,800. Schmidt said this year’s goal is $7,000.

“We know we can do it with your help,” she said.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, contact the Women’s Community Y at 913-682-6404 or email wcy1914@att.net