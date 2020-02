Enrique and Quica Bluvan, of Garden City, and Russell and Kathy Cochran, of Solomon, are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Jasmine Janette Bluvan and Bryce Russell Cochran.

The couple has set a wedding date of April 11, 2020. They will be married at First Southern Baptist Church, 2703 N. Third St., Garden City.

The couple will make their home in Garden City.