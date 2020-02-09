Valentine’s Day surprises this year won’t include any puppies wrapped up with red bows — at least in Hutchinson.

And those Hallmark moments where the kids find a new kitten under the Christmas tree? Not here either.

Hutchinson Animal Shelter policy doesn’t allow people to adopt animals as gifts for another, said interim animal services manager John Taylor.

It’s not smart to adopt out a dog to a new home, only for the dog to return two days later if they don’t match well with the home, Taylor said.

“You don’t want to surprise someone with a pet, that’s not fair to the person or the animal. They should come in and introduce themselves to the animal,” Taylor said.

It’s also important to meet the animal in person. Reading up about a dog online and seeing its photo might make it feel like a match, but you won’t know for sure until you meet, Taylor said.

“If there’s another dog, we ask them to bring the dog and they do a meet-and-greet to see if they’re able to get along,” Taylor said.

“We want to make sure these animals are going to healthy environments,” he said.

Here a few more rumors about animal adoptions in Hutchinson, debunked:

Are puppies and kittens adopted faster than older pets?

Yes. According to data from 2019, younger and more stereotypically cute pets are adopted out the fastest.

On average, each pet will stay:

• Cat: 17.1 days

• Kitten: 12.1 days

• Dogs: 10.3 days

• Puppies: 8.1 days

How long do different breeds of dogs stay at the shelter?

On average, pit bull-looking dogs tend to stay the longest and retrievers stay the shortest amount of time.

According to data from 2019, here’s the average stay of dogs, generalized into breeds:

• Retrievers: 6.15 days

• German Shepherds: 6.2 days

• Husky-type dogs: 9.5 days

• Pit Bull-Type dogs: 11.8 days

When are most animals adopted?

The shelter has the highest number of intakes and adoptions during the summer.

Learn more about the Hutchinson Animal Shelter at https://hutchinsonanimalservices.com/