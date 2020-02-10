Look for a brisk day Monday in the Topeka area, with cloudiness and highs in the lower-40s.

Tuesday‘s afternoon high also should be in the lower-40s with partly sunny skies.

A chance for rain and snow enters the forecast for Wednesday, as highs once again should be in the lower-40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

• Wednesday: A chance rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 25.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

• Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

• Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.