Today’s Birthday (02/10/20). You’re especially popular this year. Organize your moves well in advance. Plans laid this winter provide a team map to navigate changes, improving physical performance. Sidestep romantic obstacles next winter, before winning a community prize. Work, play and grow stronger together with friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. Focus on practical physical priorities. Nurture your health, wellness and energy. Your past performance speaks well for you. Practice for strength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re a powerful force together. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Stay open-minded to making a shift. Family comes first. Support each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your attention is at home. Don’t make wild promises. Keep the ones you have. Get farther than expected. Follow rules closely for lasting results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit and polish your creative work. Keep to practical priorities for satisfying results. Long-term benefits arise in communication. Build on strong foundations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to what others want. You’re learning quickly. Work out the budget for best value. Avoid distractions and silly arguments. Provide leadership.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can take extra ground on a personal project. Don’t spin your wheels on empty talk. Actions speak louder than words. Take charge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An answer may seem elusive. Peace and quiet soothes your spirit. Meditate on the desired results. Go for substance over symbolism. Imagine them accomplished.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can earn lasting results. Don’t indulge in gossip or idle chatter. Take action on practical priorities for a shared vision or possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can advance your career. Listen closely to avoid a communication breakdown. Words can be deceptive. Make a practical move for long-lasting benefits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study and learn valuable skills. Avoid fantasies and elusive or ephemeral words. Action beats idle talk. Advance your educational priorities. Explore your subject.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick closely to rules and guidelines. Monitor the budget for power, sustainability and lasting value. Avoid someone else’s argument. Actions speak louder than words.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance collaborative goals one step at a time. Together benefit from coordinated action. Avoid distraction and miscommunication. Keep your part of the bargain.