The Leavenworth City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for a Senior Rebate Program, which covers monthly charges for city sewer and refuse services.

The program is available for Leavenworth residents who are at least 62 years of age and meet income guidelines. The enrollment deadline is April 15.

City Clerk Carla Williamson said the city government conducts an open enrollment for the Senior Rebate Program each year beginning in mid-February.

Williamson said people who previously have been enrolled in the program must recertify each year. And new applicants also can enroll in the program during this open enrollment period.

“They can just contact the City Clerk’s Office with any questions,” Williamson said.

The phone number for the City Clerk’s Office is 913-682-9201.

Williamson said the city has offered the Senior Rebate Program for decades.

An applicant for the program must be the primary occupant of his or her residence and the water bill for the home must be in the applicant’s name.

Williamson said income guidelines are based on the number of people living at a home and the total income of these individuals.

For the Senior Rebate Program, city officials rely on income limits used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for people who are considered to be at the poverty level, Williamson said.

She said the income limit for a household with only one person is $28,000.

Williamson said 184 people were enrolled in the Senior Rebate Program last year. This represented a total of about $75,800 worth of sewer and refuse fees that were not collected from the people in the program.

