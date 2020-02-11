Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 recently was informed that the Insurance Services Office rating for the city of Lansing has improved.

The ISO rating, which resulted from an analysis of fire department services, improved from a Class 4 rating to a Class 3. Todd Farley, chief of Fire District No. 1, said the improved rating can have an impact of property insurance premiums for people in the city.

“It helps with insurance premiums for property owners, commercial and residential,” Farley said.

He said the improved ISO rating also is recognition that Fire District No. 1 officials are trying to provide the best service they can.

According to Farley, the ISO rates fire departments on a scale of 1-10 with Class 1 being the best.

The new classification for Lansing places the city’s SIO rating in the top 14% nationally and the top 7% in Kansas.

Fire District No. 1 completed the ISO evaluation process in 2019. This was the first time Fire District No. 1 had been evaluated since 2014.

Farley said there are three areas of focus for ISO evaluations of fire departments – emergency communications, fire department operations and water supply.

Fire District No. 1 saw its most significant documented improvement in the area of fire department operations including improvement in staffing and deployment response, according to Farley.

Fire District No. 1 relies on the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for dispatchers. Farley said the Sheriff’s Office has enhanced training for dispatchers and made policy and technology updates since Fire District No. 1 was last analyzed by ISO in 2014.

Farley credits the Lan-Del Water District for placing hydrants where they need to be located in the city and maintaining water pressure.

“It takes a team to do this,” he said of the ISO classification.

In addition to the city of Lansing, Fire District No. 1 provides services to Delaware and High Prairie townships.

While the ISO rating for Lansing has changed, the ratings for the two townships remain Class 4 and 5 for most areas. Farley said areas of the townships within five miles of one of Fire District No. 1’s two stations and within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant have a Class 4 rating. Others areas have a Class 5 rating.

And he said there are some areas of northern High Prairie Township that have a Class 9 rating “because they are really far from our station and there are no hydrants.”

Lansing’s new ISO classification comes as Delaware and High Prairie townships have been involved in a legal dispute with Lansing regarding Fire District No. 1.

Lansing officials have expressed an intention to withdraw the city from Fire District No. 1 and establish a city fire department.

Officials with the city have announced they plan to terminate a 2003 interlocal agreement that was entered into at the time Fire District No. 1 was established.

Lansing officials have argued the assets of Fire District No. 1 should be divided among the parties upon termination of the agreement. But Leavenworth County District Judge David King has ruled termination of the agreement cannot be used to require apportionment of the assets of the fire district.

The Delaware Township Board has requested Leavenworth County commissioners act to reverse recent actions taken by Lansing officials to appointment members of the Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees.

Farley has requested that county commissioners take control of Fire District No. 1.

County commissioners are scheduled to discuss Fire District No. 1 when they meet Wednesday.

