Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education toured the school district’s newest school this week.

Work on the Warren Intermediate Center is not yet complete. But district officials are hoping to move sixth-grade classes into the building after spring break.

Eventually, the two-story building will house all fifth- and sixth-grade classes for the Leavenworth public school system. But fifth-grade classes will not be moved to the building until the next school year.

Currently, the school district’s fifth-grade classes are housed at four elementary schools. And the district’s sixth-grade classes are located at Richard Warren Middle School.

Board members toured the Warren Intermediate Center as part of a monthly meeting on Monday.

The Intermediate Center is being constructed as part of a $36.7 million bond issue that was approved by voters in 2018.

The intermediate center is being constructed on the grounds of Warren Middle School. The campus for the two buildings is now called the Richard Warren Educational Campus.

The intermediate center and middle school are connected by a new commons area.

“You can see there is a lot of space in here for a variety of things,” Superintendent Mike Roth said of the commons area.

He led board members on the tour of the intermediate center.

While it is anticipated sixth-graders will begin having classes in the intermediate center next month, the new school’s gymnasium will not be ready until April. Roth said the delay is due to the flooring for the gym.

The gym is designed to serve as a storm shelter for the intermediate center. Roth said the gym can be used as a shelter before the flooring finished if the need arises.

Roth said the gym will be available for use by the middle school or Leavenworth High School for tournaments. He said the gym will have a seating capacity of up to 300 people.

Roth said a playground area outside of the building will not be ready until the fall.

Board members have discussed moving playground equipment from Earl Lawson Elementary School to the new intermediate center.

As part of the 2018 bond issue, Lawson will be converted into an early childhood center. Board members are looking at possibly moving playground equipment that will not be appropriate for children at the early childhood center.

Roth said board members will be asked to vote on the proposal for moving the playground equipment to the intermediate center when they meet next month.

The relocation of the playground equipment was not budgeted as part of the bond issue. If the equipment is moved, the expense will be paid for using the district’s capital outlay fund.

During Monday’s meeting, board members approved two other projects that will be paid for through the district’s capital outlay fund.

One remodeling project will to reclaim space for the middle school’s media center that was lost in 2015 when additional classrooms were needed at the school.

“Ultimately, it should open that space up to a little more flexibility,” Director of Facilities Matt Dedeke said.

This project will cost $66,548. The work will be performed by Nabholz, which is serving as the construction manager for the bond issue projects. But the work will be paid for using the capital outlay fund.

Board members also approved a remodeling project at Henry Leavenworth Elementary School so the building can house a special education program that currently is located at Lawson Elementary School.

This project will cost $47,884. This project also will be carried out by Nabholz, but it will be paid for with money from the capital outlay fund.

Board members used a music room at Warren Middle School for their meeting Monday. The music room is one of two new classrooms that have been added at the middle as part of the bond issue.

Roth said teachers began using these two rooms when students returned to school after Martin Luther King Day.

