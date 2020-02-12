The Lansing school district is paying more than $180,00 to purchase three buses for its fleet.

The purchase was approved Monday during a meeting of the Lansing Board of Education.

Board members also discussed a proposal for starting the school day one hour late for one day each week.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said board members voted to purchase one bus that is three years old and two buses that are each five years old from Midwest Bus Sales, Bonner Springs.

The total cost of the buses will be $181,400.

Wessel said the district will take possession of the vehicles in July.

Wessel previously said a replacement schedule for the district’s fleet was designed to replace about three buses each year.

The superintendent said board members were presented a proposal Monday for having a late start to the school day one day each week.

“We already kind of do that at the high school,” Wessel said.

But he said the proposal would expand the practice to the entire school district. He said the late starts would provide teachers time for collaboration.

If adopted, the practice would be implemented for the next school year.

No action was taken Monday. Wessel said the biggest concern expressed by board members is the possible inconvenience to parents.

Wessel said he plans to survey parents about the proposal and report his findings to the school board next month.

