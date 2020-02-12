There has been another change in the schedule for an online public comment period for a comprehensive plan that is being prepared for Leavenworth County.

An open house in which consultants and county staff members will provide information about the proposed plan remains scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Lansing Community Center, 800 First Terrace.

But an online public comment period is now scheduled for Feb. 24-March 9, according to Krystal Voth, interim planning and zoning director for the county.

The comprehensive plan is intended to address issues related to infrastructure, land use and urban growth in the county.

The change to the schedule for the online public comment period comes after county commissioners suggested changes to a current draft of the plan. Commissioners discussed the changes last week during a work session.

Consultants working on the plan will update the document with the requested changes. An updated version of the plan will be posted to www.lvcountyplan.com for the public comment period.

People who have questions about the comprehensive plan can email compplan@leavenworthcounty.gov or call Voth at 913-684-0461.

