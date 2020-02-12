A winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 9 a.m. today for Leavenworth County. The advisory is scheduled to be in effect until midnight.

The county could receive between one and two inches of snow. Rain also may be possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The high today is expected to be near 37 degrees in Leavenworth. But the winter storm is expected to usher in colder temperatures.

The low tonight in Leavenworth is expected to be around 7 degrees, and wind chill values may be between -10 and zero.

On Thursday, the high is expected to be near 16 degrees. But the wind chill could once again reach negative numbers.