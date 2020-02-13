The city of Leavenworth will be purchasing a new fire truck for $1.397 million.

Commissioners approved the purchase when they met Tuesday.

Leavenworth Fire Chief Gary Birch said the truck will have a 100-foot ladder with an aerial platform.

The truck will replace a 1990 aerial platform truck that is part of the Leavenworth Fire Department’s fleet. Birch said the 30-year-old truck does not have water pumping capabilities.

But the new truck will be able to pump 2,000 gallons per minute. Birch said it may be able to pump even more water when connected to a fire hydrant.

“It’s got a lot of functionality,” he said.

He said the truck can be used for searches and rescues, fire control and ventilating structures from a safe platform.

The Pierce truck is being purchased through Conrad Fire Equipment, Olathe. The truck will be purchased utilizing a Houston-Galveston Area Council Cooperative Purchasing Program.

Once the order is placed, it may be close to a year before the truck is ready, according to Birch.

Commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing the city to purchase the truck using money from general obligation bonds to be issued in the maximum principal amount of $1.43 million.

Commissioners also adopted a resolution related to issuing general improvement bonds for 2020 asphalt overlay projects for a maximum amount of $1.949 million.

