A Tonganoxie man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly was found to be in possession of a trailer that was reported stolen in Eudora, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from Leavenworth County responded Wednesday morning to the Paradise Mobile Home Park, located off of Kansas Avenue near Tonganoxie. Deputies were called to that location to assist members of the Eudora Police Department.

Officers from Eudora had learned a stolen trailer loaded with guttering materials may have been in Leavenworth County. The trailer was located at the mobile home park, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The trailer was hitched to a vehicle that reportedly is owned by the suspect, a 25-year-old man. The suspect was taken into custody by members of the Eudora Police Department and taken to the Douglas County Jail, according to Sherley.

The suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene. The trailer was released to its owner.