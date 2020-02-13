Following Wednesday’s snow storm, temperatures are expected to be well below freezing today. And wind chill values could be less than zero.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that is scheduled to be in effect until noon today in Leavenworth County.

Today’s high in the city of Leavenworth is expected to be around 16 degrees. But the wind chill may range between -5 and -15.

The area saw snowfall Wednesday. By 2:30 p.m., two inches of snow had fallen at the Leavenworth County Shop, 23690 187th St., according to Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha.

He said snowfall totals for Wednesday in Leavenworth County were expected to range from two to four inches.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said street surfaces in the city were in pretty good shape Wednesday. He said some streets had slush, but city personnel would be attempting to remove the slush to prevent it from freezing on roadways.

McDonald said street crews were scheduled to retreat the city’s emergency snow routes Wednesday night.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to warm up over the next few days.

The anticipated high Friday in Leavenworth is around 32 degrees. The high Saturday will be near 45. The high on Sunday will be near 50, according to the National Weather Service.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR