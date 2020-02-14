A defense attorney has withdrawn from an attempted murder case stemming from a 2018 shooting in Leavenworth.

David A. Kelly appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as an arraignment. But the arraignment did not take place because Kelly’s attorney, James Colgan, had filed a motion seeking to withdraw from the case.

Kelly, 27, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal damage to property.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred April 18, 2018, on Sixth Avenue.

Kelly indicated in court Wednesday that he agreed with Colgan’s request to withdraw from the case.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said he would appoint another attorney to represent Kelly.

The case was continued until March 6.

Last month, Kelly was convicted in a separate case of being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to flee and elude an officer and transporting an open container of alcohol. Those crimes reportedly occurred July 30, 2018, in Leavenworth.

Other cases are pending against Kelly, according to court records.