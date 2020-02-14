Former Kansas Department of Corrections secretary Joe Norwood faces an ethics complaint for taking a job with CoreCivic after negotiating a $362 million contract with the company.

The move potentially violates a Kansas law that prohibits state employees from taking a job with a company within two years of being involved with a contract for that company. CoreCivic said Norwood didn’t notify the company of the violation before he accepted employment.

Norwood orchestrated a 20-year deal for CoreCivic to build and operate a new prison facility at Lansing. The arrangement was widely scrutinized when it was announced in 2017.

Rep. John Carmichael, a Democrat from Wichita, said legislators were "powerless to stop what appeared to be a sweetheart deal between the prior administration and CoreCivic."

"It should come as no surprise CoreCivic has rewarded Mr. Norwood for his help in selling Kansas a pig in a poke," Carmichael said.

Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican, hired Norwood to run the corrections department in 2016. Norwood left the agency when Gov. Laura Kelly took office in January 2019.

Amanda Gilchrist, director of public affairs for CoreCivic, said Norwood began working as a consultant for the company in January 2019.

"To be clear," she said, "Mr. Norwood was not retained as a consultant due to the Lansing contract."

The company’s control process relies in part on former government employees disclosing restrictions, Gilchrist said, and the alleged violation of Kansas law wasn’t identified before Norwood’s employment began.

"CoreCivic added what it believed to be additional restrictions above and beyond applicable legal requirements by limiting Mr. Norwood's service to support on its federal contracts," she said. "We are, however, aware of the complaint and are monitoring accordingly."

Gilchrist said Norwood was hired based on 32 years of experience with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as well as experience that includes observing and auditing operations at correctional facilities.

Mark Skoglund, executive director of the Kansas Government Ethics Commission, filed the complaint against Norwood in November. A hearing is scheduled for March 25.

The lease agreement with CoreCivic includes both a minimum security building and a separate set of buildings for medium and maximum security. An amendment that Norwood entered into on June 1, 2018, allowed for early occupancy of the minimum security unit.

Carmichael said lawmakers learned of problems with the new Lansing facility after Norwood left the agency.

Instead of a contemporary pod design, the company "committed Kansas to an outdated cell block design reminiscent of Alcatraz," Carmichael said.

The Legislature’s auditing division and Roger Werholtz, who served as interim corrections secretary last year, both raised red flags over the cost of the deal.

"It seems clear the goal was to build a prison which would require greater staffing and hence increase the cost of operation and CoreCivic’s profit," Carmichael said.

The penalty for Norwood’s alleged ethics violation is $5,000 for a first offense. Carmichael said the penalty is minuscule compared to the cost of the project for the state.

"This sad story is another example of why we need true transparency in government," Carmichael said. "Hiding contracts and negotiations under a veil of secrecy on the pretext of confidential contract negotiations facilitates what amounts to a theft of taxpayer money."