The executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation said he saw a slow down in leads for possible business development at the end of 2019.

But things have picked up in 2020.

“We’re just slammed with activity,” Steve Jack said.

His comments came Thursday during an LCDC Board of Directors meeting.

LCDC is a nonprofit economic development organization that receives funding from several cities in Leavenworth County as well as the county government. The organization also receives support from area businesses and other organizations.

Jack said LCDC saw a decrease in leads for each of the last two years.

“And suddenly the dam breaks,” he said.

LCDC received 13 leads in January, and there have been two more so far this month. This comes after LCDC had a total of 60 leads for the year in 2019.

“It’s been exhausting, but it’s been exciting,” Jack said of the recent activity.

LCDC officials have not responded to some of the recent leads because the projects involved requests for buildings or lots larger than what is available in the county.

Jack said there seems to be a lot of interest in Leavenworth County among the development community.

He said after the meeting that without the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park and Tonganoxie Business Park, there would not be this level of response from the development community.

One business already is located in the Tonganoxie Business Park. But he said the additional projects in the two parks may take time.

“These take several years,” he said.

Jack noted Mutual Savings Association recently announced plans to build a new bank in Lansing.

He said LCDC officials have been involved in this project since September 2015 when they assembled a list of nine properties for consideration.

