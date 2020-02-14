A preliminary hearing has been continued for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal crash in Leavenworth County.

A preliminary hearing has been continued for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal crash in Leavenworth County.

The hearing for Anthony J. Dorsey was scheduled for Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court. But the hearing has been continued until March 20.

Dorsey, 30, is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Sept. 30 on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County.

Dorsey allegedly was fleeing from law enforcement officers on I-70 when he was involved in a crash. Another driver, Nathan Pena of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in the crash.

Dorsey previously had been released on parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections. But he was considered a parole absconder at the time of the crash.

Under state law, felony murder occurs during “the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.”

Dorsey’s attorney, Clinton Lee, requested the continuance Wednesday, saying plea negotiations are ongoing.

Lee said plea negotiations had stalled at one point while the parties were waiting on information from another jurisdiction. But that information is now available.

Lee suggested the parties should know the outcome of the plea negotiations by the next court date.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR