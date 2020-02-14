An 18-year--old woman has died from injuries suffered early Friday in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Topeka, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Hanna L. Blick, 18, of Valley Falls, said Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The crash was reported about 1:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of N.E. 46th.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Wanamaker said the initial investigation indicated Blick was driving a Pontiac Grand Am east on N.E. 46th when the car crossed over to the westbound lanes of traffic, striking a Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling west.

Blick was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with life-threatening injuries after being extricated from her car by Soldier Township Fire Department personnel. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Chevrolet’s driver, Bradyn J. Rottler, 21, of Topeka, was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Wanamaker said.

Wanamaker said the crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information may call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.