Some area schools canceled classes Thursday because of concerns about cold temperatures and the wind chill as well as the potential for icy roads.

Children in several school districts in Leavenworth County already were scheduled to be out of school Thursday because of parent teacher conferences.

But officials in the Easton and Fort Leavenworth districts called off classes because of concerns about weather and road conditions, according to Twitter messages posted by the districts.

Leavenworth County was under a wind chill advisory Thursday morning. Temperatures were in the single digits and wind chill values were less than zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Lansing Superintendent Dan Wessel said schools in his district had parent teacher conferences Thursday and no classes were scheduled. He said this meant school officials did not have to worry about children walking to school in Thursday’s in bitterly cold conditions.

Leavenworth public schools also had parent teacher conferences Thursday. District personnel treated sidewalks and parking lots at the schools Wednesday evening and again Thursday morning to accommodate people participating in the conferences, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for the district.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said between two and three inches of snow fell Wednesday in Leavenworth County.

The snowfall led to concerns about possible icy conditions Thursday morning.

“The roads are fair,” Magaha said Thursday morning.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said two rollover accidents were reported Thursday in the county.

At least one of the accidents is believed to have been weather-related, and weather may have been a contributing factor in the other crash, Sherley said.

Fort Leavenworth had a delayed opening Thursday morning for non-emergency employees who work on the installation, according to a message on a Facebook page for the Army post.

Temperatures eventually reached the low teens Thursday afternoon.

But forecasters were expecting temperatures to be back in the single digits this morning. Temperatures eventually are expected to reach the low 30s today in Leavenworth.

Warmer conditions are anticipated for the weekend. The high Saturday in Leavenworth may be near 47 degrees. And the high Sunday may near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

