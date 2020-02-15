The depiction of Abraham Lincoln in movies will be a topic explored Monday during the University of Saint Mary’s 22nd annual Lincoln Event.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the Xavier Theatre on USM’s Leavenworth campus, 4100 S. Fourth St.

The event is free, but seating will be limited, according to John Shultz, USM’s vice president for admissions and marketing.

Shultz said Xavier Theatre seats about 300 people.

Historian Gerald R. Butters Jr. will give a presentation called “Lincoln on Film.” The presentation will include a discussion of motion pictures in which Lincoln is depicted with an emphasis on the origins of the films.

USM traditionally hosts the Lincoln Event each year on Presidents Day.

Saint Mary started the Lincoln series in 1999 as a way to highlight the Bernard H. Hall Abraham Lincoln Collection, which is housed at the university’s Keleher Learning Commons.

The collection features more than 10,000 items related to Lincoln, according to USM’s website.

Lincoln visited Leavenworth in 1859, the year before he was elected to the 16th president of the United States.

Mindful of Lincoln’s visit to Leavenworth, Hall donated his collection to Saint Mary in 1969, according to USM’s website.

A reception will follow Monday’s presentation. And people in attendance will be able to view pieces from the Hall collection including a copy of the 13th Amendment signed by Lincoln.

For more information about Monday’s Lincoln Event, visit stmary.edu/Lincoln or call 913-758-6219.

Members of the public also can arrange guided tours of the Bernard H. Hall Abraham Lincoln Collection. To schedule a tour, call 913-758-6306.

