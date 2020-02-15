The mayor of Lansing said he would be willing to attend another meeting of a Joint Board that appoints people to the governing body of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

As of Friday afternoon, a meeting of the Joint Board had not been scheduled. But Leavenworth County commissioners are requesting members of the Joint Board to gather and possibly reconsider actions taken during a Jan. 22 meeting.

“I wouldn’t mind having that meeting again and see where it goes from there,” Lansing Mayor Mike Smith said.

Smith is one of five members of the Joint Board.

The Joint Board was established through an interlocal agreement between the Leavenworth County government, Lansing, Delaware Township and High Prairie Township.

The Joint Board appoints people to serve on the Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees.

Fire District No. 1 provides fire department services to Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

The Joint Board is made up the Lansing mayor, two members of the Lansing City Council, the Delaware Township trustee and the High Prairie trustee.

In 2003, the Joint Board approved a resolution stating Fire District No. 1’s governing board would be made up of three Lansing residents, one resident of Delaware Township and one resident of High Prairie Township.

The Joint Board previously followed this practice. But during the Jan. 22 meeting, the Joint Board voted to appoint an additional Lansing resident to the fire district board instead of a Delaware Township resident. These actions were approved by the Joint Board’s Lansing representatives and opposed by the representatives from Delaware and High Prairie townships.

As a result, four of the five members of the Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees are now Lansing residents. The remaining member is from the High Prairie Township. A resident of the Delaware Township no longer serves on the fire district board.

Smith said that at the time of the Jan. 22 meeting, he was unaware of the 2003 Joint Board resolution that outlined the makeup of the Fire District No. 1 governing board.

The Joint Board meeting came as the two townships and Lansing have been involved in a legal battle over their interlocal agreement.

Lansing officials have announced they plan to terminate the interlocal agreement. They have argued the assets of Fire District No. 1 should be divided among the parties upon termination of the agreement.

The townships filed a lawsuit against the city. And Leavenworth County District Judge David King has ruled termination of the agreement cannot be used to require apportionment of the assets of the fire district.

Following the Jan. 22 meeting, the Delaware Township Board asked county commissioners to reverse the appointments made by the Joint Board.

Todd Farley, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1, also sent a letter to commissioners asking them to take control of the fire district.

Commissioners discussed Fire District No. 1 when they met Wednesday and decided to ask the Joint Board to meet again.

