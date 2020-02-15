A new date has been set for the trial of a Leavenworth man charged with murder in connection to a Christmas 2017 shooting.

The case of Ramaun K. Johnson is scheduled to go to trial June 1 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Johnson, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

It is alleged that Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, which was distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker. But Johnson is alleged to have been involved in a drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

Johnson’s case was scheduled to go to trial last month, but a defense request for a continuance was granted.

The new trial date was set Friday when Johnson appeared in court for a status conference.

Johnson’s attorney, John Bryant, said he had received additional evidence through the discovery process. Bryant said this will be turned over to an investigator working for the defense.

The defense attorney said he was ready to reschedule the trial.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said he will set aside four days for the trial.

Johnson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

