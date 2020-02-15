The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people killed Friday in a head-on collision on U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway.

William A. Giles, 89, and Charlotte C. Giles, 88, both of Cummings, were killed in the crash.

The accident was reported at 3:40 p..m. Friday on U.S 73-K-7 and Roe Street in northern Leavenworth County.

Authorities believe a 78-year-old Atchison woman was driving south on the highway in a 2019 Subaru Forester. Authorities believe the vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and collied head-on with a 2018 Dodge Journey, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

William Giles was driving the Dodge Journey. Charlotte Giles was a passenger in the vehicle.

The other driver was transported to University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for multiple injuries, according to Sherley.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. There was no immediate evidence that impairment was a factor.