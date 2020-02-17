A federal grand jury has indicted a Leavenworth man for allegedly escaping from the custody of a re-entry facility, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Monta Simmons, 31, Leavenworth, Kan., is charged with escaping from federal custody at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth. The crime is alleged to have occurred Nov. 20, according to the news release from the office of Stephen McAllister, U.S. attorney for Kansas.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

If convicted, Simmons could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the news release.