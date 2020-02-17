



Joyce I. (Drew) Tabor, 87, of Augusta, and formerly of Longton, passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) in Augusta.



Joyce was born in Greeley, Colorado on Dec. 19, 1932 to the late Irma (Roberts) and Ruel Frank Drew. She was a nurse’s aide at Wesley Medical Center and had been a spool winder at Automotive Control Center. In 1952 she married William "Bill" Tabor in Douglass. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son Arthur Tabor, daughter-in-law Gail Tabor, son-in-law Sherman Wolfe, grandson Kevin House and siblings Frank Drew, Ruth Strand, Jim Drew, Etta Starks, and Hazel Frazier. She is survived by: sons Allen Tabor of Augusta, and Chuck Tabor (Sharon) of Augusta; daughters Wanda Wolfe of Salina, and Peggy House (Bob) of Elk Falls; daughter-in-law Sandra Tabor of Andover; nephew Patrick Drew of Augusta; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. to service time at 11 a.m. Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at First Christian Church, Augusta. Burial will follow at Walnut Valley Memorial Park, El Dorado.



Memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association 1820 E. Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS 67214.



