Officials with the Basehor-Linwood school district have announced the name of a new elementary school.

Gray Hawk Elementary School will be constructed in the city of Basehor.

The school was promised as part of a $51.6 million bond issue that was approved by voters in 2018.

The name of the school was announced last week during a meeting of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education, according to Superintendent David Howard.

Gray Hawk Elementary School is not intended to replace the existing Basehor Elementary School but will serve as an additional elementary school in the community.

Gray Hawk Elementary School will be located on land the school district purchased from the city of Basehor. The school site is located on what is intended to be a civic campus located in the area of 158th Street and Parallel Road.

The new school will be located next to the Basehor-Linwood Early Learning Center, which is under construction west of the Basehor Community Library.

The Early Learning Center also is being constructed as part of the 2018 bond issue.

Howard said Gray Hawk Elementary School is named after a neighboring housing development.

The superintendent said students and teachers from Basehor Elementary School helped come up with ideas for the name for the new school.

The new school’s colors will be red, gray and black.

Howard said about 50% of the design work for the Gray Hawk Elementary School building has been completed.

“We’re hoping to break ground by the end of the school year,” Howard said.

The building could be open by August 2021.

District officials plan to build another elementary school farther south in the area of Kansas 32 Highway and Stillwell Road.

This school also is planned as part of the 2018 bond issue. It will replace Linwood Elementary School. But the Linwood Elementary School building will be used for special education services in the future.

