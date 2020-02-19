Authorities are trying to identify a woman who robbed a Leavenworth convenience store, according to a police spokesman.

The robbery was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday at Casey’s, 2100 S. Fourth St.

After entering the store, the woman reportedly told the clerk she had a weapon and demanded money.

The woman was given an undetermined amount of money, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“She left on foot,” Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said no one was hurt. The woman never displayed a weapon.

The robber was described as a black woman in her 30s.

“She had a thin build,” Nicodemus said.

Her face was covered by a black bandana. She wore a black baggy hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark-colored shoes and black gloves.

People with information about the robbery can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Police Department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

