A legislator who represents Basehor in the Kansas House of Representatives is running for the state Senate.

Willie Dove, a Republican from Leavenworth County, has filed as a candidate for the Kansas Senate’s 3rd District, according to the website for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

The 3rd District includes most of Leavenworth County including the cities of Easton, Basehor, Tonganoxie and Linwood. The district also extends into Douglas County and includes the cities of Eudora and Baldwin City.

The Senate District currently is represented by Tom Holland, a Democrat from Baldwin City. Holland has represented the 3rd District since being elected to the Kansas Senate in 2008. He is seeking re-election this year.

Dove is running for the state Senate after serving four terms in the Kansas House of Representatives. Dove currently represents the House’s 38th District, which includes the cities of Basehor and Linwood as well as a portion Johnson County.

Phone messages left for Dove were not immediately returned Thursday.

Another Leavenworth County Republican, Noel Hull, has filed as a candidate for the 38th District, according to the website for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

Leavenworth County is split into two Kansas Senate districts.

The 3rd District includes most of the county. But the 5th District includes the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing.

The 5th District is represented by Kevin Braun, a Republican from Kansas City, Kansas.

Braun is seeking an additional term.

Jeff Pittman, a Democrat from Leavenworth, has announced he is running for the 5th District seat. But he has not yet filed as a candidate, according to the website for the Secretary of State’s Office.

Pittman currently serves in the House of Representatives.

