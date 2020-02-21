The population of Basehor could grow to 7,000 in the next three to four years, according to the city’s mayor.

“Our city is growing,” Mayor David Breuer said Thursday.

Breuer delivered his annual State of the City address Thursday during a Basehor Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Breuer said the city currently has a population of about 6,500.

“One of the most important things we’ve got going on this year is the census,” he said.

He said the U.S. census will be used in determining how federal funding is distributed. He said the city possibly could miss out on about $61,210 over the next 10 years for each Basehor household that is not counted in the census.

He said this is important because that money will end up going somewhere else.

“So everybody needs to be counted,” he said.

During his remarks, Breuer reviewed various projects that were completed in 2019 including street maintenance projects and the opening of a new station for the Basehor Police Department.

City officials also conducted a citizen satisfaction survey in 2019. Breuer said 83% of the respondents indicated they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the overall quality of life in Basehor.

Despite these results, Breuer said city officials have to continue to work to make things better in the community.

“There’s always room to improve,” he said.

A master land use study for a Basehor civic campus also was completed in 2019.

City officials plan to develop about 57 acres of land in the area of 158th Street and Garden Parkway into a civic campus.

The Basehor Community Library already is located at this site.

An Early Learning Center is being constructed on the campus for the Basehor-Linwood school district. And there are plans for the district to construct a new elementary school on the campus.

According to Breuer, the land use concept for the campus adopted by the Basehor City Council includes plans for a future civic building that could be used as a new city hall as well as a future community center and an amphitheater.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR