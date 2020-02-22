The Lansing Community Library will be closed during the upcoming week for remodeling.

After the library closes Saturday, it will not reopen until 9 a.m. March 2, according to Director Terri Wojtalewicz.

She said patrons will still be able to return items using a book drop on the east side of the building, which is located at 730 First Terrace.

Wojtalewicz said the renovations will include the removal of a wall, which will provide more space.

“We’re just going to be opening it up,” she said.

The renovations are being paid for by the Friends of the Library organization.

Wojtalewicz said library staff will be working during the week.

“We’re going to be inventorying the entire library,” she said.

