The Heritage Center will host its inaugural Leavenworth Bridal Show from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the event is free. The Heritage Center is located at 109 Delaware St.

“It’s open to the public,” said Denise Souza, an organizer for event.

She said the event is not solely for future brides.

“It’s just going to be a nice outing,” Souza said.

She said the Leavenworth Bridal Show will be a fun event for people as they say goodbye to winter and get ready for spring.

“We have a very nice variety of exhibitors,” she said.

Exhibitors will include a wedding planner, real estate agent and florist. There also will be jewelry and china exhibitors.

Souza said the Leavenworth Bridal Show 2020 will include a cake tasting, and there will be appetizers for people to sample.

“There’s going to be live DJ music,” she said.

A fashion show will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Visitors to the Leavenworth Bridal Show can enter to win prizes.

“We’ll be announcing winners all afternoon,” Souza said.

The grand prize drawing will take place at about 4:30 p.m. The grand prize will be an overnight stay at Home2Suites in Leavenworth and a two-night getaway in St. Louis.

For more information, contact Souza at denise.souza@hilton.com or 913-651-8600, extension 2.

