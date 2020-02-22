There could be moderate flooding later this year along the Missouri River.

And even moderate flooding could cause problems in Leavenworth County because levees have not yet been repaired since last year’s significant flooding, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

This past week, Leavenworth County Emergency Management officials attended a presentation in Topeka regarding a flood outlook for 2020. The event was organized by Kansas Division of Emergency Management and featured representatives of the National Weather Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Buchanan said the snowpack in mountains in the upper basin of the Missouri River is about on par with last year. As the snow melts, runoff will empty into the river.

Snowpack on the plains is less than what it was at this same time last year.

“The unknown variable is precipitation,” Buchanan said.

There was a high level of precipitation during spring 2019.

Buchanan said the soil in this area remains about 95% saturated.

This means the soil will not soak up much rain.

During 2019, Leavenworth experienced the second and fourth worst floods on record.

On March 23, the Missouri River crested at 31.3 feet in Leavenworth. This was the second highest recorded crest in Leavenworth, according to the National Weather Service.

The river reaches flood stage at 20 feet in Leavenworth. The river reaches its moderate flood stage at 24 feet and major flood stage at 30 feet.

On June 1, the river crested at 28.66 feet, the four highest recorded crest in Leavenworth.

Flooding resulted in Leavenworth city officials making the decision not to open the Riverfront Park campground last year. The campground is located along the Missouri River.

While the campground remained closed last year, city officials are planning to reopen the area April 1 for its regular camping season, according to Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department.

He said city staff members have been working to clean up the site during the last couple of weeks as the weather has allowed.

