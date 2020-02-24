Tuesday 25

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

SRHC to host Forward Food Culinary Nutrition Workshop: 9 a.m., hospital cafeteria dining room, 400 S. Santa Fe. Presentation, cooking demonstration and food taste testing. 785-452-7830, jberggre@srhc.com.

Saline County Red Cross blood drive: noon to 7 p.m. Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

VITA — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-5:30 p.m., 145-B S. Santa Fe. Free service to persons with low to moderate household income. www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita, 827-1312 or 829-8135.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor weekly market hosted by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina Housing Authority board meeting: 4:30 p.m., Housing Authority office, 469 S. Fifth. 827-0441.

Salina School Board meeting: 5 p.m., Hageman Education Center, 409 W. Cloud. 785-309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. 833-2235.

CONCORDIA — Cloud County Red Cross blood drive: noon to 6 p.m., Kansas Army National Guard, 2115 Blosser. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

LINDSBORG — McPherson County Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

LINDSBORG — Crystal Creek in concert: 6:30 p.m., Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut. Free and open to the public.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McPherson College, 1600 Euclid. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

McPHERSON — Computer Basics Part 4: 10:30 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Great features in Microsoft Windows. 620-245-2570, www.macpl.org.

McPHERSON — Writers' Workshop: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library. Writing session for adults with fiction focus.

McPHERSON — "Speak Truth to Power: Voices From Beyond the Dark": by Ariel Dorfman. 7:30 p.m., Mingenback Theatre, McPherson College, 1608 E. Euclid. 620-242-0444, theatre@mcpherson.edu.

Wednesday 26

Saline County Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

"Hurry Up, Houdini!" Magic Tree House Club: 4 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 5-8 years old. Registration required.

Library Breakout: 4 p.m., Tech Center Classroom, Salina Public Library. Ages 9-16 years. Breakout EDU participants practice collaboration, communication, critical thinking and problem solving. Registration required.

Big Joe Eddie in concert: 6 p.m., Legacy at Salina, 623 S. Third. Everyone welcome.

Online Privacy: 6 p.m., Tech Center Classroom, Salina Public Library. Advice and tips for adults to safely surf the internet. Registration required.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

BYO Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page. Play your favorite albums or just enjoy the music. 833-2235, celltech161@yahoo.com.

Jolly Mixers dance with Paul Root: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Anime Club: "Fruit Basket": 7:15 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. For teens and adults; rated TV-14. No registration required.

ABILENE — Digital Skills Workshop: 8:30 a.m., Sterl Hall, 619 N. Rogers. Features Facebook and Instagram Marketing/Sales, Google Analytics, search engine optimization and online advertising. Cost: $5. 785-200-3518, adminasst@dkedc.com.

ABILENE — Dickinson County Democrats monthly meeting: Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 7, Mr. K’s Farmhouse, 407 S. Van Buren. Program: Scott Kohl, director of Highland Community College viticulture and enology program. Everyone welcome.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

McPHERSON — Book Group: 10 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Group to discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon." 620-245-2570, www.macpl.org.