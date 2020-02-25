A driver was taken to the hospital following a rear-end collision on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.

A 2017 Volvo truck driven by a 51-year-old Junction City man reportedly rear-ended a 1999 Kenworth semitruck.

The semitruck driver, a 40-year-old Wiley, Colorado, man, was taken to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for what was believed to be a serious injury, according to a report posted on a Kansas Highway Patrol website.

The other driver had what was believed to a minor injury. But the KHP report does not indicate he was taken to the hospital.