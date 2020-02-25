WICHITA – A former federal immigration officer was sentenced today to nine months in prison for impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervisor, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Andrew J. Pleviak, 42, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty in December to falsely claiming to be an officer of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

He made the claim to a deputy with the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office. Pleviak also submitted a memo on ICE letterhead requesting the release of a man being held in the custody of the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office.

The man in custody was Juan Tapia-Alfaro, an acquaintance of Pleviak. Pleviak was arrested when he arrived at the jail pretending to be an ICE supervisory deportation officer.

McAllister commended the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind for their work on the case.