Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.59; Milo $3.29; Soybeans $8.08
PCP prices: Wheat $4.39; Corn $3.75; Milo/cwt. $5.68; Soybeans $8.39
Scoular: Wheat $4.35; Corn $3.64; Milo $3.34; Soybeans $8.08
