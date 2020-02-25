A man was killed and two children in his vehicle were seriously injured in a two-car crash Tuesday morning in McPherson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. in the 2300 block of 14th Avenue, about 4 miles south of Lindsborg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Lexus IS 350 was northbound on 14th Avenue when the driver lost control and the vehicle swerved into the southbound lane.

A 2010 Ford F-450 pickup truck that was southbound on 14th Avenue struck the Lexus on the passenger side.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes of 14th Avenue.

According to the patrol, the driver of the Lexus, Alberto Garcia, 26, of McPherson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Garcia was wearing a seat belt.

Two children in his car, Karson Garcia, 4, and Aiden Rosales, 6, both of McPherson, were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment. The patrol said Karson wasn’t wearing a safety restraint and that Aiden was wearing a safety restraint.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Chase Brown, 22, of Hesston, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Brown was wearing a seat belt.

Two occupants in the Ford pickup truck, Anchondo Francisco, 52, and Ceasar A. Garcia, were reported uninjured. Both Francisco and Garcia were listed only as being from Kansas. The patrol’s crash log said neither was wearing a seat belt.

Another occupant of the Ford pickup truck, Mario Baquero-Moncayo, 53, of Las Vegas, was reported to be possibly injured and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

A narrow band of heavy snowfall was reported in the area on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said between 2 and 9 inches of snow was falling in central Kansas in an area to the northwest and southeast of Salina.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted about 8 a.m. Tuesday that "multiple slide-offs" had occurred on Interstate 135 near the McPherson-Saline county line.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported about 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 70 at Salina was closed because of crashes blocking the roadway. I-70 was reported to be open again as of 11 a.m.