In the wake of recent attacks on youths that were caught on video, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla asked Tuesday that the people of this community proactively support its children.

"I’m calling all of us in our community, take a look at the children that we have around us, and let’s figure out a way that we can all support these kids and maybe these parents that may be working two or three jobs, or maybe the situation becomes that they don’t have a parent in the home to give them the example that they need to make the proper choices," the mayor said.

She added: "This is our community. These are our kids. We must constantly be thinking of how to invest in our kids."

De La Isla spoke at City Hall during her monthly news conference with city manager Brent Trout.

Her comments came in response to an attack on a 14-year-old girl by another girl Thursday, which was caught on video as it occurred in the 1200 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Topekan Michael Beaty said the victim, his daughter, was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face, leaving her sore and bruised. Beaty posted online the video of the attack, which he said his daughter received from a friend.

Topeka police said they arrested a 12-year-old girl, whose name wasn’t being released, late Thursday in connection with the attack. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office initiated legal action Friday against that girl.

Then, on Saturday, Topekan Kassi McDowell posted online a video taken about a month ago when her 13-year-old daughter was attacked by a group she said included the same 12-year-old girl in an alley near the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.

De La Isla said Tuesday it grieved her heart to see children in this community feeling such a lack of hope that they considered it appropriate to solve a problem using aggression and violence.

"Our young kids need to know that they are loved, that they are appreciated in our communities, and the other thing that they need to know is that this behavior will not be tolerated," she said. "It is horrific to think that we have a young person in custody, a very young person whose life will be changed by this decision."

Topeka police shouldn’t be the ones responsible for taking care of the issues involved, the mayor said.

"These issues are starting at home," she said. "These issues are starting with our kids that may need some support with their mental health. These issues are starting because our kids may need a mentor, because our kids may need somebody to care for them."

De La Isla added: "My call to all of you is ’Let’s figure out how we can talk about issues.’ What we’re seeing in our kids is the same type of behavior that we are seeing when we’re talking to each other online, when we’re talking to each other with a lack of compassion and regard for each other as people. Violence is never the solution."