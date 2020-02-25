The filing deadline for this year's election is still a few months away, but people in Leavenworth County already have been throwing their hats in the ring.

Among the local candidates to have recently filed for office is Leavenworth Democrat Donald G. Terrien.

Terrien has filed as a candidate for the 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives, according to information posted on the Kansas Secretary of State's website.

The 41st District includes much of the city of Leavenworth.

Terrien will face Whitney Davis Moulden, who filed earlier as a Democratic candidate, in the Aug. 4 primary.

Pat Proctor has filed as a Republican candidate for the 41st District.

The 41st District currently is represented by state Rep. Jeff Pittman, who has announced plans to run for the Kansas Senate this year instead of re-election to the House of Representatives.

The filing deadline for candidates is noon June 1.

The general election will be Nov. 3.

County offices will be up for election this year as well. And several officeholders in the county government already have filed for re-election, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz, a Republican, recently filed for re-election for the County Commission's 2nd District.

The 2nd District includes a portion of the city of Leavenworth as well as Alexandria and High Prairie townships.

Commissioner Doug Smith, a Republican, also has filed for re-election. He represents the County Commission's 3rd District, which includes the city of Basehor and the Stranger and Fairmount townships.

Sheriff Andy Dedeke, a Republican, also recently filed for re-election.

County Treasurer Janice Van Parys, a Republican, also has filed for re-election.

The race for Lansing mayor will appear on the November ballot. The mayor's race is considered non-partisan.

Tony McNeill, who currently serves on the Lansing City Council, has filed as a candidate for mayor, according to Klasinski.

