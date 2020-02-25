Gunfire rang out early Tuesday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka after a resident confronted a man attempting to steal video surveillance cameras from his property, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The incident was reported about 7 a.m. in the 400 block of N.E. Michigan.

Police at the scene said a resident of a home that was equipped with video surveillance cameras noticed that four of the monitors inside his residence had gone dark.

When the resident went into his backyard to investigate, police said, he found a man trying to remove video cameras from his property.

Police said the man who lived in the home was attempting to go back inside his residence when the person who was trying to take the video cameras fired a single round at him.

The resident then went into his home and came out with his gun, police said. The man then confronted the person who was on his property, who by then had gotten into a maroon car and was preparing to leave the scene.

Police said the home’s occupant then fired a single shot into the air in an attempt to get the person to leave the scene and to alert neighbors of the incident.

Police said the maroon car took off and was last seen on N.E. Forest Avenue, about a half-block west of the scene.