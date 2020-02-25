Last week, members of the public were invited to an open house to provide feedback about a proposed comprehensive plan for Leavenworth County. But people who missed the open house in Lansing still have the opportunity to comment on the plan.

The current draft version of the Leavenworth County comprehensive plan is now posted on a website, www.lvcountyplan.com. And people can comment on the plan page by page.

"We want to present the plan to the public," said Krystal Voth, interim director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department.

Voth said officials working on the plan want to know if they are addressing what county residents are envisioning for a comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan is designed to serve as a guide for the county for the next 10 to 20 years and address issues such as land use and infrastructure.

The online comment period for the plan will remain open through March 9.

The start of the comment period previously was delayed as consultants who are working on the comprehensive plan made changes requested by county commissioners.

The draft version that is now available for viewing on the website includes a land-use map of the entire county. There also is a map indicating the potential future locations for new and upgraded transportation corridors in the county as well as rural roundabouts.

As people review the plan online, they can post comments for specific sections of the document. They also can read comments submitted by others.

Once the proposed comprehensive plan is updated, it will be presented to the Leavenworth County Planning Commission for recommendations.

The plan then will be presented to the County Commission for final approval. This likely will occur in the spring, according to Voth.

For more information about the comprehensive plan, contact Voth at 913-684-0461 or send an email to compplan@leavenworthcounty.org.

