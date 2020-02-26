Finally, it was time.

Brian found the graph paper and the ruler while I got out our stash of garden seeds, those two little boxes filled with printed packets, labeled plastic bags, and bushels of potential. We pulled our stools up to the counter, and got to work.

Garden 2020.

Last year when we were transitioning into this house, I knew I just had to put garden supplies someplace, so I did. Maybe it’s not normal to keep seeds in a central cupboard right outside your bedroom door, instead of in the garage or somewhere that makes actual sense. Maybe, now that we have more space, they should find a new home, instead of hanging out with the vitamins and the first aid supplies.

But also maybe I really don’t mind seeing the boxes of summer promises all the time: I open the doors every day, getting my multivitamin and my reminder that spring is coming.

So I unpacked packet after little packet of seeds leftover from other seasons, spreading them out on the counter to take them in in all their glory. Brian referenced last year’s plot map and assessed this year’s planting needs.

We have quite a bit of fine-tuning to do, as these were just the initial sketches, but it’s coming.

Though the first days of planting and growing are approaching, we are still long days away from harvesting even the earliest crops. Those of us relying on the unprotected outdoors and its weather whims have a couple weeks before the hardiest veg even get put in the ground.

Local garden produce feels almost like a specter of the past. It is the end of February, after all — it’s been a long time since plants felt like being alive. Even produce in stores can look a little miffed these days; they’ve either been in storage a long time or been shipped a long way. (Don’t forget to keep your eyes open, however, for locally grown greenhouse veg!)

Speaking of having been in storage a long time, as slightly unnatural as it is, I still have a few carefully hoarded garden vegetables. They’re not in peak shape, for sure, but they are surprisingly brave.

Honestly, I didn’t harvest some of our carrots until last month, so we are just finishing those up. There are two beets in the crisper drawer. I just ate the orchard’s last apple.

And I’ve still got several spaghetti squash. They are in the winter squash category for logical reasons, as their tough shells create a hardy barrier against the world, sometimes lasting all winter.

You do have to keep your eye on them. I make sure to every now and then go down to the fruit room, pull out the box, pick up the newspaper cover, and say hello to the squash. A few haven’t always responded quite as pleasantly, but it’s worth it for the ones that last.

And the spaghetti squash seeds in our planting stash? They’re pretty fresh — as in, I just scooped them out of a squash a couple days ago. I spread them out to dry, and we’ll plant them later.

Spaghetti squash really does take after its pasta namesake in several ways. The visual aspect is fairly obvious, as those squashy strands are almost disconcertingly the same shape and color as thin spaghetti. I don’t think the taste and texture are spot-on the same, but both the pasta and the squash are perfect canvases for other flavors. And apparently spaghetti squash keeps in the pantry almost as well as spaghetti noodles.

Typically prepared in warm and comforting ways, spaghetti squash is a gift: fresh garden produce, uncanned, as we near the end of a long and cold winter. Its gift will carry on as we plan where to put those seeds for another round of squash for next winter.

Now if only we could figure out how to plant rotini squash…

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com