Lansing Board of Education members will not have to approve a budget for the next school year until the summer. But board members had a work session this week to discuss the budget.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said Monday’s work session came after new members joined the board.

He said the work session included a review of how the district’s budget is funded.

Wessel said district officials are anticipating an increase for the 2020-2021 school year of about $230,000 in state aid for the district’s general fund.

He said the base aid the state provides for each student will increase for the next school year. But the Lansing district saw a decrease in enrollment this year and this will impact the 2020-2021 budget.

He said the district had a full-time equivalency enrollment of 2,657 last year. That has dropped to 2,548 for the current school year.

Wessel said district officials will be able to use a three-year average, which works out to 2,610, for budgeting purposes.

“We would love to add some teachers,” Wessel said. “We might have to find other ways to creatively do that.”

He said a $230,000 funding increase will not pay for raises for existing teachers and the salaries of many new teachers.

Wessel said no action was taken during the work session.

“It was just a conversation,” he said.

