Attorneys for the city of Lansing have filed a notice that they are appealing a judge’s decision in a case involving Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

The notice of appeal was filed Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The city of Lansing is appealing a ruling by District Judge David King concerning a 2003 interlocal agreement.

The interlocal agreement established a Joint Board to appoint people to serve on the governing body of Fire District No. 1.

Fire District No. 1 provides fire department services for Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

The 2003 interlocal agreement was signed by representatives of Lansing and the two townships as well as a representative of the Leavenworth County Commission and an assistant attorney general for the state of Kansas.

The agreement includes a termination clause. And Lansing city officials are seeking to terminate the agreement.

They argue the assets of the fire district should be split up among the parties upon the termination of the agreement.

Lansing officials have indicated they wish to start a new city fire department.

In 2019, attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships filed a lawsuit, arguing the termination provision in the agreement was contrary to state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

State law outlines a process in which county commissioners can be petitioned to disorganize a fire district or alter a district’s boundaries.

In November, King ruled the agreement establishing the Joint Board can be terminated. But the judge ruled an “interlocal agreement cannot be used to require the apportionment of all of the property of a fire district on a party’s termination of the interlocal agreement.”

King also ruled that a city seeking to withdraw from a fire district must do so in accordance with state law.

Attorneys for Lansing then filed a motion asking King to alter or amend the judgment.

But King denied the motion last month and reaffirmed his earlier ruling.

David Van Parys, senior county counselor for Leavenworth County, said earlier this month that an appeal of the court case could take 18 to 24 months or longer.

Leavenworth County commissioners have requested the Joint Board meet in order to reconsider actions taken during a Jan. 22 meeting.

The Joint Board approved a resolution in 2003 indicating the fire district’s governing body would be made up of three people from the city of Lansing, one person from Delaware Township and one person from High Prairie Township.

The Joint Board previously followed this practice when making appointments to the Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees.

But during the Jan. 22 meeting, the Joint Board voted to appoint an additional Lansing resident to the fire district board instead of a Delaware Township resident. These actions were approved by the Joint Board’s Lansing representatives and opposed by the representatives from Delaware and High Prairie townships.

As a result, four of the five members of the Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees are now Lansing residents. The remaining member is from the High Prairie Township. A resident of the Delaware Township no longer serves on the fire district board.

Lansing Mayor Mike Smith, who serves on the Joint Board, said he is in favor of restoring the traditional makeup of the Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 Board Trustees while the appeal of the court case is pending.

A new meeting of the Joint Board has not been scheduled. But County Commissioner Chad Schimke believes a meeting may be scheduled for sometime next week.

